3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $254,900

Welcome Home to this sweet & spacious 3 bed 2 bath Ranch in a peaceful neighborhood located close to Schools, Parks & Downtown. Features a large kitchen perfect for your chef or baker. Enjoy your first cup of Coffee or Tea in your screened in porch with a cozy Electric Fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly Fall Mornings. The Porch overlooks your beautiful fenced in backyard with mature trees, and plenty of Birds and Squirrels for extra entertainment. After 23 years the current Owner is ready to let another family enjoy this charming home for years to come. Updates Per Seller include: Interior & Exterior paint (2021), New Carpet (2017), New Roof (2012), Lennox Furnace W/ AprilAire & Central Air unit (2012), Some Windows have been replaced (2005). UHP Basic Home Warranty included.