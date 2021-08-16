3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $269,900

Moment you walk in you feel right at home! Living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors that is open to the spacious kitchen and dining area. Opens up on to the deck over looking the back yard which is adjacent to a park and green space. Main floor has primary bedroom with double closets, second bedroom and full bath. Cozy up in the inviting family room in lower level with gas fireplace plus exposed sunlight with windows. 3rd bedroom and full bath plus laundry/utility in lower level. Enjoy grilling on your back deck or entertaining on the stamped concrete patio! Move in ready! UHP Home Warranty included.