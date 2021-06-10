3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $285,000

Showings begin 6/11. Welcome home to this inviting raised ranch in the heart of Sun Prairie. Walk in to the freshly updated, open concept kitchen, living rm & dining room. The kitchen features new painted cabinets, new backsplash, a new light fixture, & a walk-in pantry. New carpet completes the 2 main floor bedrooms. Downstairs boasts a large rec room w/ updated laminate flooring that is the perfect set up for entertaining + 1 additional bed & bath with a heated floor. Rather entertain outside? The backyard & patio has all the space for that. With a privacy fence around the patio, fresh landscaping & an entirely fenced in backyard on one of the largest lots on the street, you have endless opportunities. Complete w/ a covered front porch & walking distance to all Sun Prairie has to offer. View More