3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $289,900

Showings begin on 6/8/21. One owner home, first time on the market. This sweet home holds so many memories and now it's time for new owners to make memories. The home has been lovingly cared for. There a 2 nice sized gathering areas in the home, the light filled living room to the tucked away family room with the fireplace. It has a beautiful backyard with access from the family room. Three great bedrooms just down the hall. The half bath is accessible from the dining area and the primary bedroom. So many cabinets in the kitchen with ample counter space. The major updates have been done, roof 8/20, furnace 10/18, chimney repaired 2/21. Pack your bags and it is ready for you to move in. The basement is huge. If you need storage or want to add living space in the future. View More