3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $289,900

SHOWINGS START SEPT. 3rd. Move right into this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome in Sun Prairie’s sought after Smith's Crossing neighborhood close to parks, shops & restaurants! Private entrance opens to a warm & inviting living room featuring hardwood floors, electric FP, and 9' ceilings. Pass by your updated half bath into your eat-in kitchen boasting SS appliances, breakfast bar, pantry & ample counter space. All 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs, including lovely owner’s suit, large walk-in closet and en suite. Private patio & attached 2-car garage with added storage. Plenty of room to stretch out in the partially finished basement with brand new carpet. UHP Elite Home Warranty included. Don’t miss out on this fabulous opportunity!