3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $300,000

This home is as sweet as they come! Enjoy this wonderful 3 bedroom ranch that offers a large living room with wood floors, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops and flooring. You will love the beautiful vaulted family room with fireplace and windows galore. Nice spacious bedrooms with wood floor and newly remodeled bathroom with large tub, solid surface counter, newer cabinets and heated floors! Enjoy the lower level theater room that includes the projector and components plus office that could be a 4th bedroom just by adding an egress window. Enjoy the large backyard with deck, patio and shed. This home offers a newer furnace, water softener & water heater. Offers presented Monday 12-20 with binding acceptance through Wednesday 12-22 to allow time for relo.

