3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $300,000

Magnificently Maintained! Raised ranch w/newer roof, LeafGuard gutters, well-manicured lawn w/rock bed landscaping and decorative retaining walls. Corian countertops, SS GE fridge, and newer windows—the Pella inserted blinds are a dust-free/damage-free plus! Quality-crafted woodwork greets you in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, LL built-in beds and the cozy knotty pine 3-season porch! Home has 3 bd/2 ba with a 4th room in the LL for guests or convert to an office/playroom. The main bath remodel boasts a separate, jetted tub and two vanity sinks! Enjoy your 3-season porch with gas fireplace or relax on your low-maintenance deck (Trex) while taking in the view of your sizeable backyard! Shed is included. Great location to downtown Sun Prairie. Seller selling "as is".