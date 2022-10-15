3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $309,900

No detail was missed on this rare 3 bed / 2.5 bath condo with over 2,000 sq. ft. in the highly sought after Charleston Pond Community! Large deck overlooks the neighborhood pond & leads you into the large living space with a versatile floor plan featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace & soaring ceilings! The chef's kitchen has been updated with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, tile backsplash & huge pantry! 3 spacious bedrooms including the primary suite features dual vanities, walk-in shower & walk-in closet - are all conveniently located on upper level. Lower level offers additional room to enjoy! 2 car garage w/ private entrance. Enjoy country views of the neighborhood pond while being minutes to parks, shopping & restaurants! Welcome home!