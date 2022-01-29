3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $344,900

Showings start 1/26!Walk into a breathe of fresh air in the evolving Smith's Crossing neighborhood! The open concept FP is accentuated by low maintenance engineered wood floors, sleek white trim & doors, 9' ceilings on main lvl; all w/ an energy efficient focus. The Owner's Suite has a generous walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, tray ceilings, & southern facing windows for consistent sunshine enjoyment. The accompanying fully finished basement adds an extra living space with exact upscale finishes as main lvl. A wood deck off the dining area is wonderful for relaxation & entertaining in the warm months. The oversized garage allows for 2 cars & storage, w/ private carriage lane entry & less driveway upkeep. Location on O'Keeffe Ave serves as the ideal in between of Sun Prairie & E Madison.