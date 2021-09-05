Stunningly remodeled, 3 bed 2 bath, ranch home seated on a nearly .5 acre lot in Sun Prairie's Royal Oaks. Everything about this home is NEW! Prepare to be impressed with the newly remodeled kitchen feat. engineered hw floors, SS appliances, birch cabinets, tile backsplash and solid surface counters that opens directly to living and dining space. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level including a walk-thru primary with dual sinks! Recently refreshed LL ('19) offers a full bath, large rec room and room for storage. Backyard is an entertainers paradise w/ new fully fenced yard '20, new wood deck '14 & stained in '19, shed and fire pit! New siding as well as new 6 panel interior and exterior doors!. Water heater & softer '15, furnace, A/C & windows '13, roof '08.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $345,000
