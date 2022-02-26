 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $359,000

Beautiful, move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Smiths Crossing! Open concept main level with spacious great room, Kitchen w/ island, dining area and half bath. Custom Auburn Ridge cabinetry, freshly painted walls and modern white trim & doors throughout. Three bedrooms upstairs includes a spacious owner's suite with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath with walk-in shower. Basement partially finished to be used as a living rm, rec area or theater rm. Private patio off the dining room. Some smart home features. Conveniently located only minutes from Grand Ave and a 10 minute drive to the East side of Madison.

