3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $360,000

Meticulously maintained ranch 3 bed/2bath home in sought after Fox Hills. Home offers a great room with 9+ ceiling and gas fireplace, open concept to the kitchen, split bedrooms with main suite on one end of the home and the other two bedrooms and bath on the opposite end, with common living space in between. 2021 new furnace and AC w/electronic air purifier. 2020 new garbage disposal (very quiet) and kitchen sink. 2019 replaced deck boards/top rails, wooden work bench and shelves in basement. 2018 painted interior of home, added electrical outlets and work lights in basement, front storm door. 2017 insulated, sheet rocked and painted the garage. 2016 replaced carpet, new blinds added. 2013-2014 new french door refrigerator landscaped (adding trees) and fenced yard