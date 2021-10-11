From the front door to the back deck and everything in between, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is both elegant enough to host your friends and yet comfortable enough to kick up your feet and truly relax. The spectacular foyer opens into a sun-bathed living room with soaring ceilings. The tidy kitchen flows into a dinette and cozy family room with wood FP. Upstairs, the primary suite is a quiet oasis, with plentiful windows, expansive WIC, and private bath. 2 more generously sized bedrooms are on this floor, along with another full bath. The LL rec room provides room to play and an office to study. Plenty of storage in the 2 car garage, as well as the unfinished space. If you’re looking for both style and function in a home, look no further! Ultimate UHP Warranty included!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $364,900
