Stylish living in an airy setting of vaulted ceilings & skylights make this home shine. Tile foyer welcomes you into living space flows seamless to formal dining. Never run out of room in kitchen w/lengthy counters, ample cabinets & eat in nook that walks out to large deck, perfect for grilling & chilling. Also open to family room w/cozy fireplace provides even more living options. Massive windows let sunshine pour in from all sides. Solid 6 panel doors, crown molding & open staircase w/loft. Head upstairs to generous owner's suite. More room to play in LL offering expansive rec space & storage. Working from home? Enjoy privacy in separate office. Spacious lot offers perennial gardens & mature trees on a quiet cul-de-sac in a stellar neighborhood close to parks, conservancy & Breeze Lake
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000
