Why wait for new construction when you can move right into this almost new beautiful Veridian home? You'll love the open concept of this 2 story home. The kitchen features an island, pantry and all appliances are included. This home also has a nice yard with a concrete patio. Convenient main floor laundry and there's room in the lower level to add more living space. This home is a Focus on Energy and Green Built Certified home. You'll love the great location in Meadow Crossing, a short walk to Sun Prairie High School.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000
