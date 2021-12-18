 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000

Why wait for new construction when you can move right into this almost new beautiful Veridian home? You'll love the open concept of this 2 story home. The kitchen features an island, pantry and all appliances are included. This home also has a nice yard with a concrete patio. Convenient main floor laundry and there's room in the lower level to add more living space. This home is a Focus on Energy and Green Built Certified home. You'll love the great location in Meadow Crossing, a short walk to Sun Prairie High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alsum, Terry
Obituaries

Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News