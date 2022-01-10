3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $375,000

Showings begin 1/8/22. Ideal home in Sun Prairie’s sought after Meadow Crossing Neighborhood, next to a gorgeous pond and backing up to beautiful green space. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room and space for a home office. Spend warm summer days on your patio overlooking the spacious fenced-in backyard, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Dedicated laundry room; stainless appliances; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!