 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $375,000

Showings begin 1/8/22. Ideal home in Sun Prairie’s sought after Meadow Crossing Neighborhood, next to a gorgeous pond and backing up to beautiful green space. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room and space for a home office. Spend warm summer days on your patio overlooking the spacious fenced-in backyard, and chilly winter evenings inside cozy by the fireplace. Dedicated laundry room; stainless appliances; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News