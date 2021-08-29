VACANT & REFRESHED! Enjoy this spacious bright home in Weybridge. Huge kitchen w/quality cabinets, vaulted ceiling, stainless appliances, eating area overlooking deck & backyard. Split bedroom design w/3 bedrooms main floor, primary suite w/ bath/walk-in closet. Large living room, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace. Lower level large living area for fun and games, full bath, workshop area with 200 amp, lots of storage space. Cute fenced backyard. Gigantic 3 car garage. Seller updates include granite countertops kitchen/main floor baths, new carpet main level, repainting of most rooms, backyard fence. Conveniently located on Sun Prairie's west side, close to shopping, dining, schools, more. Enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $379,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.