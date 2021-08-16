 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $384,900

Open House cancelled. Offer Accepted late Saturday evening. Beautiful 2-story home w/ 3 car garage on nearly 1/3 of an acre. The current sellers hate too leave this great home. With many updates like new kitchen appliances, new top of the line furnace and central air units. With great features like a tiled backsplash, kitchen island, central vac. system , surround sound (inside and outside). There's an Unfinished basement w/9ft. ceilings and a stairway directly from the basement to the garage. Great for future expansion plans. Wonderful landscaped yard with a large deck and a pet containment system . Located only 2 houses from Stonehaven Park. Great location.

