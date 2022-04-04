 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900

Showings start Thursday, April 7th! Walk into a breath of fresh air in the evolving Smith's Crossing neighborhood! The open concept Floor Plan is accentuated by low maintenance-free LVP, sleek white trim & doors, 9' ceilings on main level; all w/ an energy efficient focus. The Owner's Suite has a generous walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, tray ceilings, & natural sunlight flows throughout! The unfinished basement adds an opportunity to create additional living space and a bathroom! Enjoy the patio off the dining area to relax and entertain in the warm months. The oversized garage allows for 2 cars & built-in storage, w/ private carriage lane entry & less driveway upkeep. Hwy 151 allows for an easy connection to 1-90/94. Minutes from shopping and restaurants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people shot in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

Beaver Dam man arrested for his fifth OWI

A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin. 

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

LANDERS COLUMN: My fond farewell

This is it, my last column. Some of you will be cheering my departure, others maybe not so much. Either way, this isn’t an early April Fool’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News