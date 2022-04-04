3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900

Showings start Thursday, April 7th! Walk into a breath of fresh air in the evolving Smith's Crossing neighborhood! The open concept Floor Plan is accentuated by low maintenance-free LVP, sleek white trim & doors, 9' ceilings on main level; all w/ an energy efficient focus. The Owner's Suite has a generous walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom, tray ceilings, & natural sunlight flows throughout! The unfinished basement adds an opportunity to create additional living space and a bathroom! Enjoy the patio off the dining area to relax and entertain in the warm months. The oversized garage allows for 2 cars & built-in storage, w/ private carriage lane entry & less driveway upkeep. Hwy 151 allows for an easy connection to 1-90/94. Minutes from shopping and restaurants!