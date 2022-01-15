Showings begin 1/15. YOU HAD ME AT HELLO! Exciting 2 Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath that boasts an open concept, bright and cheery living room that is open to the kitchen with rich dark cabinets, huge island with room for seating and stainless steel appliances + large dinette area with easy access to the back patio for grilling! Upstairs Primary bedroom with nice sized walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lower level is ready for you to finish into a theatre rm or rec room and it is plumbed to add another bathroom too. Fantastic big fenced backyard with lots of room to roam. Walkable to Sun Prairie East High School, as well as Downtown Focus On Energy & Green built!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $394,900
