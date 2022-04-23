Showings start Saturday, 4/30! Innovative neighborhood with a focus on energy efficiency and green living! Flexible & thoughtful floor plan was designed in 2020, this home has it all! 9' ft ceilings, flex room, main floor laundry, abundant natural light thru oversized windows, open concept kitchen boasting a huge granite island w/storage & gorgeous glass backsplash accent. The Auburn Ridge cabinetry provides a generous amount of storage w/slow close drawers. LVP floors highlight the main level. The primary bedroom features the convenience of an ensuite bathroom w/spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy summer nights with a fenced in yard and patio for grilling. The lower level is ready for you to finish! Zero-entry garage is an added bonus! Walking trails to Creekside and many parks!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is purchasing 58 acres of property on the southside of Beaver Dam that goes from Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam to Lombardi Lane in Beaver Dam. The purchase price is $770,000.
Brent Jay Petersen, 21, was ordered Tuesday to spend four years on probation after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
Law enforcement searching for Merrimac man wanted on charges of possessing images of child sexual assault.
A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after calling dispatch over 80 times in one day last summer.
A Milwaukee woman entered a guilty plea in court on Monday for charges of abandoning a newborn baby's body in a wooded area outside of the town of Theresa. The baby was named "Baby Theresa" by law enforcement investigating the case 13 years ago.
The VUE Boutique Hotel in Wisconsin Dells is adding a deck for its restaurant overlooking the Wisconsin River that will be open to both public diners and hotel guests. The restaurant will be renamed The Boathouse when the deck is completed.
Three individuals were arrested in Necedah for attempting to steal a coin machine from a laundromat.
A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.
Baraboo man gets case dismissed after being charged with negligent care that resulted in his father's death.