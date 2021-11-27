3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $409,900

Ready 1/4/2022. Looking for an open living space with a master bedroom on the first floor? This 3 BR is the perfect home for you! Large kitchen w/island, convenient first floor laundry and plenty of storage. Enjoy white trim and doors, LVP flooring, custom maple woodwork topped off with 9' ceilings. Relax out back on the deck and enjoy hassle free living - shoveling and mowing will be taken care of!