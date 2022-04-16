Showings start 4/8. Walk in through the front dr & be wow'd by this bright and airy home! This open floor plan is the perfect space for entertaining, or spending a relaxing night in the cozy living rm enjoying the new fireplace. Take a step out the sliding door & enjoy the sizeable backyard & patio! There is plenty of counter space & a massive island for cooking those hearty dinner meals. The well maintained cabinets are plentiful, you'll have trouble filling them all! Walking up the stairs to the sun-filled 2nd flr, you'll find a homey & restful main suite that you'll never want to leave. The unfinished basement is ready for your finishing touches. Can't forget about main level laundry! Updates: new wood built ins in main level office, stone wall fireplace, refrigerator, stove & gas line.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $410,000
