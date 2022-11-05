 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $414,900

Don’t wait to build! This nearly brand new Veridian home in Meadow Crossing is ready for you! Open concept main level features LVP flooring throughout, large kitchen w/ SS appliances and quartz counters, powder room as well as laundry/mud room. Upstairs you will find 3 light filled bedrooms including a primary suite w/ tray ceiling, walk in closet and walk in shower! LL offers room to expand and create more livable square footage and is already stubbed for a full bath. Not a detail was missed outside from the professional landscaping, fully fenced backyard, to the concrete edging wrapping the house.

