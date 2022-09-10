3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $415,000

Built in 2021, this better than new home in Meadow Crossing is bound to check all your boxes! Priced well under the base cost to build new for the exact same model & packed with updates - why wait to build when you can move right in! A friendly front porch welcomes you and is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or catch a sunset. Come inside & an open floor plan awaits with LVP flooring & kitchen with beautiful upgrades including tile backsplash, a hood vent over the range, quartz countertops & beautiful stained maple custom cabinetry. The flex room off the front of the house makes a perfect play room or office. The natural light in this house is incredible - so white and bright. Other features include a primary en-suite, 9ft basement ceilings & many convenient local amenities!