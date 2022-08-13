3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $419,900

Motivated sellers due to relocation! You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity in the desirable neighborhood of Meadow Crossing! Main level has so much to offer! Beautiful LVP flooring throughout most of the main level, kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast bar, dinette with sliding glass door leading to patio, bonus/flex room, laundry/mud room & updated 1/2 bath! UL has 3bed/2 bath including primary w/ tray ceilings, walk-in closet, walk-in shower & DV sink! Unfinished LL has lots of potential to make it your own! Other features include fully fenced backyard that directly overlooks expansive farmland w/ stunning sunrise views and a 2 car garage!