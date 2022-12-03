3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $424,800

Showing start 12/15. Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, attached 2 stall garage is ready for you to just move in, and better than new. Lower level has been finished with large family room and den/office so that you have that extra space you always wanted. This beautiful energy efficient Veridian home features an open concept, painted trim and doors, 9' ceilings on the first floor. Located in a beautiful Sun Prairie neighborhood within walking distance to schools and shopping. Stubbed and studded for LL bath you just have to finish to your own likeing.