3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $425,000

This Picturesque Two-Story Craftsman features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and an open concept! You're greeted by the extended, 2-car garage and an ample front porch. The bright and cozy living room is open to the kitchen that has rich dark cabinets, a huge island with room for seating, stainless steel appliances including a double oven + large dining area with easy access to the back patio. The upstairs primary bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and private bathroom. The lower level is ready for you to finish into a theatre room or rec room and is plumb to add another bathroom. The backyard is spacious with lots of room for entertaining and grilling. Easy access to downtown and Sun Prairie East High School. This Energy Efficient/Green home is a buyer's dream, schedule your showing today!