3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $434,900

*Photo is of a similar model* Price is based on a moderate level of finishes, there is still time to pick your finishes to make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home your own! Surrounded by a paved bike path, within walking distance to great schools, and close to many of Sun Prairie’s Downtown and top-rated dining options, Town Hall Crossing intersects small-town values with big-city amenities. Construction to start upon a signed contract. Home lot available separately for $79,900, see MLS 1897775. Model home available at 6695 Burnick Ct, Windsor MLS 1922040.

