3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $439,900

Stunning Sun Prairie craftsman is ready for you! This home has everything you could want & is ready for even more! Enter into wide foyer, w/ gleaming LVP floors, which lead you through main floor (9' Ceilings). Flex room w/ French doors provides perfect space for home office & more, while main level laundry, extra deep mudroom, & half bath make daily living a breeze. Open kitchen has modern appeal w/ stylish dark cabinetry, quartz counters & lg kitchen island w/ bar seating. Living room is flooded w/ natural light thanks to extra large windows (found throughout home). Upstairs, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, including primary suite; which boasts walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower. Lower Level is fully exposed & ready for finishing. Easy access to shops & dining!