3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $449,900

Bright & sunny open floor plan. Casabella hardwood floors throughout the main living area. A striking modern kitchen with cream white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, center island w/ breakfast counter, & SST appliances. The kitchen leads to the dining area and great room, w/ vaulted ceilings & two-way gas fireplace; shared with the cozy sunroom. Sliding glass doors open to the elevated deck. The Master suite features a custom walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with curbless tiled shower. The 2nd bedroom & bath is ideal for guests, or an in-home office. Main level laundry just off the garage. Finished LL adds a spacious family room with full sized windows, wet bar, corner gas FP & private 3rd bedroom and bath. Huge storage area can be finished for workout / yoga room.