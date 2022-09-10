Move-in Ready 10/11/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones, and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $449,900
The suspect in the Sep. 1 explosion at Beagles Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station is currently awaiting formal charges while being treated for burns and detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
Pardeeville went high-tech to replace its old field-lining machine. A robot used across the athletic complex is expected to pay itself off rather quickly.
A gun was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera, state officials said.
A Plain woman was recently charged with child abuse after a 10-year-old accused her of beating the child with a broom.
“It is still under investigation,” Riel said. “No citations were issued at this point. The sun appeared to be a factor in the accident.”
Merritt Andrew Parks, 66, faces multiple charges.
“It made sense to me at the time,” one Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for .... They’re nuts.”
Armando Loyal has been loyal to Circus Worlds' elephants for years. They're off to Hugo, Oklahoma, for the winter.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in …
The man said he was the victim and was just defending himself.