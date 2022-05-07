3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $450,000

Nestled in private wooded community on dead end road to Brazee Lake. Condo living at it's finest! This beautiful ranch style condo has cathedral ceilings, skylights, open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, large 4 season room w/vaulted ceiling, nice size deck w/privacy & wood views, spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, spacious private bath w/tile shower. LL is finished with large family rm, billiard area, office nook, 3rd bathroom, 3rd bedroom. All countertops are quartz countertops, white trim & drs & lots of storage space. Garage is finished, extra deep 25X25 & includes professional grade shelving. This is the one you've been waiting for! Close to grocery stores, downtown Sun Prairie w/coffee shops, restaurants & minutes to Costco area.