 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $450,000

This meticulously maintained ranch condo is located in the sought-after Weybridge Village association - which is close to everything you need! This wonderful 3 bedroom/3 bath condo is filled with high-end finishes and top-level craftsmanship. A bright & open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings, main level sunroom, and beautiful gas fireplaces in both the great room and in the lower level. The spacious, custom kitchen includes subway tile backsplash and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite with large walk-in tiled shower and walk-in closet. Exposed lower level with rec room, 3rd bedroom, and full bath. First floor laundry/mudroom and your own 2-car finished insulated garage round out this offering. Plan a visit soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One dead in Spring Green crash

One dead in Spring Green crash

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 died Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Spring Green, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News