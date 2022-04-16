3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $450,000

This meticulously maintained ranch condo is located in the sought-after Weybridge Village association - which is close to everything you need! This wonderful 3 bedroom/3 bath condo is filled with high-end finishes and top-level craftsmanship. A bright & open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings, main level sunroom, and beautiful gas fireplaces in both the great room and in the lower level. The spacious, custom kitchen includes subway tile backsplash and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite with large walk-in tiled shower and walk-in closet. Exposed lower level with rec room, 3rd bedroom, and full bath. First floor laundry/mudroom and your own 2-car finished insulated garage round out this offering. Plan a visit soon!