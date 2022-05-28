 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $459,900

Move-in Ready 6/10/2022! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Floor360 and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bear charges into house, attacks Wisconsin couple

Bear charges into house, attacks Wisconsin couple

The couple spotted the bear eating from their bird feeder and yelled at it to go away. The bear then charged through a window. Both the husband and wife were injured before the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News