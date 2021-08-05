Why build when you can move right in to this gorgeous ranch home in Sun Prairie's desirable Meadow Crossing. You will be blown away as you walk into this meticulously maintained home w/ a sprawling open concept perfect for everyday living & entertaining. The stunning kitchen features a massive quartz island w/breakfast bar & accent cabinets, white Amish cabinets surround, organizers, SS appliances, tile backsplash, large pantry overlooking the dining & living room w/ cozy gas FP. Enjoy summer days grilling on the patio overlooking the fenced in gorgeous private lot. An office, laundry and 3 bedrooms, including the primary including a WIC & DV ensuite complete the main floor. Partially finished LL offers additional living/rec space, bonus room, full bath & plenty of storage. Smart features!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $474,900
