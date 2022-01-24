Happy home ready for occupancy! This sweet two-story home is a mix of modern and farmhouse with beautiful maple cabinetry throughout. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances with gas slide-in range, and a beautiful matte tile backsplash. Spacious dining and living room features a gas fireplace. Main level office/den would be perfect for working from home. Private owner's suite with coffered ceiling and private bath that features a large walk-in tile shower, dual sink vanity, private water closet, and generous walk-in closet. You'll be sure to enjoy summer evenings on the screen porch overlooking the backyard too. Located in the Liberty Square neighborhood that's close to beautiful walking/biking trails and a neighborhood park. This could be your 'perfect place'!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $480,000
