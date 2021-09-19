 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $499,000

Spanish style 3 BR, 2 1/2 BTH stucco on over 1/2 acre of manicured landscaping. Wrought iron entrance, 2 fireplaces, 4 car garage and vintage octagonal leather bar in basement are just a few of the unique features. Easy commute to Madison or Milwaukee. Don’t wait!

