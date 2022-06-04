3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $519,000

Exceptional 3 BR, 2.5 BA ranch tucked away on a beautifully landscaped lot in Ironwood Estates offers a tranquil oasis on the outside & an abundance of upgrades on the inside. On the first floor, you will pass a flex space before heading to the open & airy LR ft gas FP & 10ft ceilings. On display in the contemporary kitchen is a massive island, walk-in pantry & granite counters. Well-designed split floor plan allows for maximum privacy in the primary ensuite w/WIC. Convenient mudroom & separate laundry room are perfect for practical living. Retreat to the sun-drenched patio to enjoy every second of summer & when you’re ready, get to work on finishing the LL to your heart’s desire- plumbed & ready for 4th bed & full bath! Accessible to shops, parks & Sun Prairie schools
