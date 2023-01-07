 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $583,900

To be built with a signed building contract. Use the sellers plan or bring your own plan to fit this lot. Need a plan designed? We can help with that to. Builder has included Parade of Homes level finishes in the price. (basement not included). This lot is located in quaint and beautiful Providence Subdivision with in walking distance of shopping of all sorts including restaurants, schools and most all other life style needs.

