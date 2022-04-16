3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $589,900

Newly finished rustic ranch home with unique & charming front entry/mudroom includes a built-in bench and two closets with sliding barn doors. This well thought-out floor plan features a split bedroom layout and a dedicated home office with a private half bath. Tons of rustic charm: wood beams, bronze fixtures, and wood doors & trim. Central kitchen features quartz island with granite sink, stainless appliances, and beautiful painted cabinets. Primary bedroom has wood coffered tray ceiling and private bath with large walk-in tiled shower with cedar bench, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Lower level is ready to be finished with plenty of space for a future rec room, 4th bedroom, and full bath. Located in popular Liberty Square and close to Prairie Athletic Club, walking/bike paths & park.