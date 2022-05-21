Expect to be impressed! Attention to detail is beyond the norm in this custom built one year old home in Windsor Gardens. Step inside to a 2 story foyer & main level office w/built ins & french doors. Desirable open flr plan offers Great rm w/coffered ceiling, gas fireplace & built ins. Gourmet kitchen w/island, quartz counters, tile backsplash,walk in pantry, beverage fridge, induction cooktop, dble wall oven. Outdoor space offers screened porch & stamped concrete patio w/tree lined lot. Locker organization system & drop zone for devices. Owner’s suite offers grand entrance w/double doors, trey ceiling & bath w/tile & rain shower, blue tooth speaker, heated flrs. Large walk in & 2nd flr laundry. 2 guest rms w/Jack & Jill bath. Bsmt is a blank slate w/egress. Offer review on 5/23 PM
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $648,000
