 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,595,000

This stunning, custom built ranch offered w/ 6, 118, or 271 acres of rolling farmland celebrates fine craftsmanship at every turn. Natural materials, bright, light-filled spaces & an openness to the outdoors that connects it to the natural beauty of its surroundings including picturesque rock outcropping. From the magnificent entry to the spacious great room w/ its oversized fireplace, the envy-inspiring kitchen w/hickory cabinetry to the walk-out LL rec room w/ a bar + kitchenette, rustic elegance pervades the space creating a serene home with an understated luxury. Enjoy the scenery from the primary suite deck, gorgeous 3-season room, front patio, expansive side patio w/fire pit off the rec room. Main level office & laundry, plus LL studio & huge work room w/hydraulic lift.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News