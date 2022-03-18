3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $2,950,000

This stunning, custom built ranch offered w/ 6, 118, or 271 acres of rolling farmland celebrates fine craftsmanship at every turn. Natural materials, bright, light-filled spaces & an openness to the outdoors that connects it to the natural beauty of its surroundings including picturesque rock outcropping. From the magnificent entry to the spacious great room w/ its oversized fireplace, the envy-inspiring kitchen w/hickory cabinetry to the walk-out LL rec room w/ a bar + kitchenette, rustic elegance pervades the space creating a serene home with an understated luxury. Enjoy the scenery from the primary suite deck, gorgeous 3-season room, front patio, expansive side patio w/fire pit off the rec room. Main level office & laundry, plus LL studio & huge work room w/hydraulic lift.