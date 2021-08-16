Open concept half duplex with sunny southern exposure. Many updates including LVP flooring, fresh paint, cabinetry, trim & open cedar staircase give this home modern appeal. Vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen/dining with skylight. Main floor features spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet & full walk-through bath. There is a French door to deck right off the living room. Lower level has a spacious family room with gas fireplace, bar area, & walkout to your own backyard oasis with flower garden & privacy fence. Lower level also has a huge bedroom & full bath. 2 car attached garage and ample storage space in lower level. Close to Epic, new High School, parks, great restaurants, and Kwik Trip (for the enthusiasts). Quick & easy access to Hwy 151. Low condo dues!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
TOWN OF ELBA – A 10-year-old child with life threatening injuries was one of the two people flown from the scene of an accident that occurred …