Monthly condo dues $130. Open concept half duplex with sunny southern exposure. Many updates including LVP flooring, fresh paint, cabinetry, trim & open cedar staircase give this home modern appeal. Vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen/dining with skylight. Main floor features spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet & full walk-through bath. There is a French door to deck right off the living room. Lower level has a spacious family room with gas fireplace, bar area, & walkout to your own backyard oasis with flower garden & privacy fence. Lower level also has a huge bedroom & full bath. 2 car attached garage and ample storage space in lower level. Close to Epic, new High School, parks, great restaurants, and Kwik Trip (for the enthusiasts). Quick & easy access to Hwy 151.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $284,900
