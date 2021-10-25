3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $289,900

Verona Schools, Adorable one owner home in Great Location, access to all Verona has to offer. Bus Routes close by as well as parks, restaurants, and shopping. Ranch 3 bedroom well kept home is ready for you to make it your own! Enjoy your spacious yard from your screen porch. Lower level has a finished family room. One level living on main floor for those who are in need. So come one, come all, and don't miss this opportunity.