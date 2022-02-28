 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $294,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $294,000

This impeccably maintained condo is so pristine, from the beautiful wood floors, granite countertops updated bathrooms, paint sealed garage floor and the stunning deck (professionally maintained bi-annually) that spans the entire frontage of the home. Basement bedroom/office is all set for a walk out if you would like to make that change, the association is fine with that idea. Enjoy the unique floor plan with tons of natural light flowing in from the large windows, cozy up to a fire while enjoying the wooded views out the Living room windows or move out to that huge deck to enjoy nature. This home has so much to offer, but most of all it is so well taken care of! Truly a Gem. Sellers pride in ownership shows and can be yours, hurry! This won't last long.

