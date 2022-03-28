 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $334,900

Showings begin 3/25/22. You'll love this meticulously cared for home in Verona's sought after Badger Prairie neighborhood. Convenience to Epic and Madison's west side is the just the icing on the cake. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, bright open floor plan, and an amazing finished lower level, round out the features. Many updates include a renovated lower level rec room and bedroom, new lighting, and a new water heater. Laundry is on lower level but can be moved to the main level mud room. Walkable to parks, restaurants, library and a 3 minute drive to the elementary school and middle school.

