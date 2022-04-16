 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $340,000

Showings start 4/13. Move right on in to this great home with open concept layout. Beautiful townhome features luxury plank flooring, neutral color palette with a spacious living room leading to the kitchen. The kitchen has a large island and stainless appliances. Enjoy the day on the private patio with plenty of space for a table and seating. Main floor laundry, 1/2 bath and attached 2 car garage. The light filled primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and en-suite bath. Two other bedrooms and bath finish off the upper level. Lower level is plumbed for a bathroom and is ready for you to add additional living space!

